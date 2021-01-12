SVB Leerink Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $127.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $121.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BPMC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $293,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

