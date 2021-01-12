SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.68

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $442.68 and last traded at $442.68, with a volume of 4206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,231,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

