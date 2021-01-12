Sushi Price Tops $11.07 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can now be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00112331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

