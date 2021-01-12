Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $85,649.02 and approximately $3,666.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.12 or 0.03931604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00320893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

