Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUPGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

