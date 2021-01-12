Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 293.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SUPGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
About Superior Gold
