SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $55,230.74 and $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,042,004 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

