Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $32.36 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $32.36 million and $4.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.91 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.