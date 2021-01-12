Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SURVF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

