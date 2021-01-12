Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SURVF opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
