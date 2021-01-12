Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 286,042 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after buying an additional 697,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 609,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

