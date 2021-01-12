Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

