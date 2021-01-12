Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.84. 38,162,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,100,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.