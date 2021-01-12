Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUOPY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

