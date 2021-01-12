Substratum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,835.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $680,702.06 and approximately $3,835.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

