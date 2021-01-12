Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.21. The stock had a trading volume of 823,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,154. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

