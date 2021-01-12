Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $225.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

