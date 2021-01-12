StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. StrongHands has a market cap of $463,767.31 and $278.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,295,002,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,881,807,726 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

