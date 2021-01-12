Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.47 ($91.14).

Shares of SAX opened at €73.25 ($86.18) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.60.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

