Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Straumann has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

