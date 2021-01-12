Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615. Straumann has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $63.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

