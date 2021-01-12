Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 429.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SENR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors.

