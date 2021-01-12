STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of STORE Capital in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

