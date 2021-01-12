Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.