Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

