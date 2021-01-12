STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 2,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STM Group Plc (STM.L) Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

