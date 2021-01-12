Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 24,726 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

