Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.31

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

