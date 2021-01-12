Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 624,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

