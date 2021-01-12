STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) (TSE:STEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.45. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$0.60 price objective on STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

STEP stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. 126,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,100. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$71.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

