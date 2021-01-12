Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.77

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 43227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.