State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

