State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,339 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,766. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

