State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,190 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

APTV stock opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $151.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

