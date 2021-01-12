State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,090 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

