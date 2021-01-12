State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.57, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

