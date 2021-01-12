State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

