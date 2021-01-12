State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

