STASIS EURO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.84 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges including Tokens.net, HitBTC, DDEX and IDCM. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $38.16 million and $2.84 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKCoin, DDEX, IDCM, Tokens.net, Kyber Network, DSX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

