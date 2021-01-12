Starbase Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $161,608.91 and $6,499.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

