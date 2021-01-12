Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.05.

NYSE:STN opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

