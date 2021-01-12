Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. 833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,376 shares of company stock worth $818,947 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Standex International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.