Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $2.29 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

