Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of STLHF opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.
About Standard Lithium
