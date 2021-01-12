Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLHF opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

