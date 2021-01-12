Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.