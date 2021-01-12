STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Bank of America upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 9,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

