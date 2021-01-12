STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 23,268 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.