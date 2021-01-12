Stably USD Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002987 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $535,033.35 and $5,705.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

