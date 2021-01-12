Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.23. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

