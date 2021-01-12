S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.
Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
About S&T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
