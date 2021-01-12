S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

