SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.87.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $872,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

