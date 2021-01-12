Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

