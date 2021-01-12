Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 327,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

