Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00.
Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 327,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.